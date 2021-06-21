This Entertainer Showcases Her Services With Video

Looking for sass and class? Poison’s your girl.

Drag queen, host, and activist Poison Waters provides an experience to remember. Poison Waters, also known as Kevin Cook, specializes in providing entertainment for auctions, awards ceremonies, nonprofit galas, fundraisers, corporate meetings and conferences, private parties, and much more. For over 30 years, she has mesmerized audiences with her unique charm and whimsical personality.

We chatted with Poison about her work, her events, and her recent video ad on Facebook. Read on to learn more.

Tell us a little about your brand.

I’m the hostess with the mostess bringing glitz and glam, love, and laughs to events throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. I’m hired to emcee fundraisers, galas, and parties of all sizes.

How does video help bring awareness to your brand and services?

Video is such a dynamic tool when sharing on social media. Our voices are our power and strength - what better way to reach our target audience? Poison Waters is an experience, and with video I can take my viewers on that journey with me.

Could you tell us about your last Facebook video ad?

During Pride month lots of individuals and companies are looking to support any way they can. With my Facebook ad, we targeted folks in the industry that tend to hire me. This way we were able to use the ad spend to specifically reach those who were more likely to be in the market for my services.

Note: With eye-catching visuals and a strong call to action, Poison's video ads drove over 1,500 visitors to her website and reached over 60,000 viewers on Facebook, Instagram Feed, and Instagram Stories.

When it comes to marketing, what advice would you give entrepreneurs in your field?

I definitely recommend video to other brands and businesses for their marketing campaigns.

Tell your unique story with video

Each brand has its own unique story, and an equally unique audience. Properly targeting that audience can help your video message have a wider and more sustainable impact for your brand. Engage your viewers by sharing the history, purpose, and passion behind your brand, and then invite them to inquire further. Our Service Brand Story template helps you create a social-ready video in minutes.

Have a story of your own? Tell us in our Facebook community, or in the comments below.