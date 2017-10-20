Step-based Tutorial: Introducing Our Latest Pre-built Storyboard

We’re excited to announce a new edition to the collection of pre-built storyboards in our Marketing Video Builder — Step-based Tutorial. Pre-built storyboards are video templates, designed to perform well on social media, that can customize in all sorts of ways to make it your own. Switch from square to landscape, change the font, color, video style, and more.

This square storyboard is actually based off of one of our own social video series — a collection of “Video Basics” that we’ve been sharing regularly on our Facebook page. The videos share, in a series of steps or tips, ways to shoot better footage and make better videos. They’ve performed quite well for us, so we wanted to offer you the template to create your own how-to and step-based tutorial videos.

In a very meta series of events, we’ve used the Step-based Tutorial storyboard to create the following video showing you how to use the Step-based Tutorial storyboard! Check it out, and then create your own video.