Tune into our Social Video Marketing Summit on October 30

Facebook’s becoming a video-first platform that rewards marketers who focus on video content. So we’re here to help make the transition to video-first marketing an easy and effective one for your business. Join us next week for The Social Video Marketing Summit 2017, and learn what works on Facebook and how to create your own marketing videos using proven best practices.

The Social Video Marketing Summit will stream live on our Facebook page on Monday, October 30, at 11am PT/2pm ET.

We’ve booked some of the biggest names in marketing and social media strategy for this year’s Summit. Check out our lineup:

Gary Vaynerchuk

“The New Way to Hustle: Social Media in a Video-First World”

Gary is a serial entrepreneur and CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a digital agency well-known for its work with Fortune 500 companies. His business acumen has made him one of the most sought-after speakers alive today, and helped him write 4 New York Times bestsellers on business and marketing on social media.

Sue Bryce

“Engage, Educate, Connect: Video Storytelling for Social Media”

Award-winning photographer and educator Sue Bryce has taught thousands of photographers and businesses how to make their marketing stand out using her insight, honesty, and decades of experience in the pro photography business.

Brian Peters

“Facebook Video Guide: From Starting Up to Standing Out”

As a social media scheduling and analytics platform, Buffer has to stay on top of social marketing trends and best practices. And as their Digital Marketing Manager, Brian is at the forefront of all their research, sharing Buffer’s findings in a friendly, approachable way.

Sally Sargood

“How to Make a Marketing Video with Animoto in 15 Minutes”

With more than 20 years in the photography business, Sally’s got an extraordinary eye for what works visually, and as Animoto Customer Owner of Photography, she’s adapted those photography skills to help her create eye-catching, thumb-stopping videos for social media and teach others how to do the same.

Planning to tune in? RSVP to get a reminder on the day of the event. Hope you’ll join us!