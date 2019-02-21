Resource Alert: Small Business Marketing 101

Here at Animoto, we’re all about video marketing. And we make it our business to provide you with all the information you need to succeed with video for your business. But, as a small business owner, we know you’ve got a lot more on your plate than just video.

That’s why we’re so excited to share that we had the opportunity to work on a marketing guide for small business owners with Sprout Social, along with HubSpot and Campaign Monitor.

The Sprout Social Small Business Marketing 101 guide dives into some of the most frequently discussed marketing topics among small businesses, including email, social marketing, inbound marketing, and video. Here’s what you can expect:

Social marketing with Sprout Social

Sprout Social shares their expertise in a section on social marketing for small businesses. They dive into the value of social media for small businesses, as well as tips for getting started with social media. You’ll learn how to define your social goals, core metrics, and target audience, plus figure out what to share.

Email with Campaign Monitor

Are you making the most of email for your business? In a section on email marketing for small businesses, Campaign Monitor shares tips for coming up with a solid email marketing plan, segmenting your audience, personalizing your messages, and measuring your success.

Inbound marketing with Hubspot

Not sure what inbound marketing is or how to use it? Hubspot explains in a section on inbound marketing for small businesses. They define inbound marketing and share the basics for getting started, including understanding your target markets, mapping out your channel strategy, and creating content.

Video marketing with Animoto

In our section on video marketing for small businesses, we share what small businesses need to know to get started with video. We dive into why video matters for small businesses, look at overcoming the obstacles to getting started with video, and share ideas for small business videos you can get started with easily.