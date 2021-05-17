How This CEO Champions Authenticity With Video

Aligning her marketing strategy with her core values is one of the great strengths of Tiffany Joy Murchison’s business, TJM & Co. Media Boutique. The team at the Public Relations & Communications company focuses on empowering humanitarian organizations, so they can focus on creating a better world.

Being true to themselves has helped Tiffany’s team foster brand authenticity, and gain the trust of their clients and followers on social media. With video, they share their message while being direct and outspoken on social media, and consistent about acting on their values.

We spoke to Tiffany about how she has tackled social issues while staying true to her brand.

Tell us a little about your business.

I’m the Founder & CEO of TJM & Co. Media Boutique. We’re a small PR and Communications agency located in Brooklyn, NY, and we focus on strategies to help humanitarian brands flourish.

How does video content help you connect with your audience?

Our audiences can understand where we’re coming from, what our expertise is in the industry, and how we approach the work that we do. Honestly, nobody can tell our story better than us, and the best way to do that is with video.

How did 2020 impact your business?

My very diverse team decided they wanted to do something, and that we wanted to show our support. Not only for those impacted by COVID-19, but especially for those impacted by social injustice. So, we put together a video series that was titled, ‘When Did You See Me as a Threat?’ Our team was able to express themselves in a way that, for us, was unprecedented. We started to post videos of our team and other members of our community describing when they went from being a cute, innocent little kid to realizing that someone perceived them as a threat.

That was very powerful, not just for us as a business, but for us as a team to be able to have an understanding about what someone else thinks, or how someone else thinks, or what someone may be feeling. And we did that through video content.

Why is video important to your brand?

As the Founder and CEO, the company is really built on my foundational principles, on my integrity, on my honesty, on my beliefs. And in order to share that in a way that people will really understand, in a way that resonates—video is the best.

Any advice for small businesses getting started with video?

The one piece of advice that I give to not only our clients when we’re recording videos for them, but to any other entrepreneur that asks, is to be authentic. Be authentically you. Be unapologetically you. Make sure that the message you’re conveying is for the audiences you wish to attract.

Foster brand authenticity with your videos

