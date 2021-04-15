How MamaP Founder Shares Her Brand Values and Engages Her Audience with Video

Three years ago, Suzan Hernandez founded MamaP with a simple idea: To create products that are good for people and the planet. Even more, to create opportunities for communities to give back to causes that matter. Suzan started her business selling bamboo toothbrushes and went on to diversify her offering to include more personal and home care essentials. We talked to Suzan about how she and her team at MamaP promote their products and build loyalty with educational video content.

Tell us about your business.

MamaP is a purpose-led health and wellness company. Our mission is to transform the personal and home care industry into environmentally and socially responsible experiences.

Here at MamaP, we’re women and minority-founded and run. We give back 5% of our sales to important causes and we offset our carbon footprint.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

It was a challenging year. For us, it was also challenging. There was a lot of uncertainty. A lot of our customers had to close down around March and April, and as a small business, we weren’t sure what the future held. But we connected back to our community, we checked in with our customers, and we really started to reset our foundation.

Why does your business share videos on social media?

Creating videos is a way for us to build community and share information. We really believe that knowledge is power. By educating people on simple things they can do every day or facts that can help guide them throughout their daily life really makes an impact.

Sometimes, we’ll do videos talking about the causes we support, or why we’re passionate about saving the bees. It’s a way for us to connect with our community on social media in a visualized format. Also, it has a lot of storytelling, and it’s always fun.

How has the pandemic affected the types of content you share on social media?

We really lean more to video now because it is the future. We know that people resonate with video–as long as they’re short videos–they really resonate with them. So, I see our future videos leaning more into the educational videos, storytelling videos, even some Instagram Reels or TikToks.

Engage your audience with video

Sharing educational content on social media adds value to your current clientele and piques the interest of prospective customers. It’s a simple way to encourage brand loyalty, and help your business stand out in a sea of others.

