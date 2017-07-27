We hope you’ve been enjoying celebrating video with us on the way to our 10th birthday celebration on August 10. So far, we’ve celebrated relationships, history, and summer. This week, we encourage you to celebrate your community with video. Our communities cheer us on, support us, lift us up, and share our interests — and they deserve to be celebrated!

Check out the video below to find out more about how to celebrate your community with video, from Animoto’s Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao and Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association. Then read on for tips on how to celebrate your community with video ideas for work, life, and more.

Ideas for life

Think about all the communities or groups you have in your life — maybe you’ve got a volunteer group, a church group, a hobby group, or just a group of good friends. All of these can be fun things to create videos about. Animoto customer Lynne Marcus created this video to celebrate her book club, which she shared with us in our Animoto Video Storytellers community on Facebook. The book club is about to celebrate their own 10 year anniversary!

_Slideshow video style: Vintage Ink

_Song: “Again” by Secrets In Stereo

Here’s a video shared by the father of Sally from the Animoto team. Sally’s dad celebrates a cycling event that his Rotary Club put on.

Marketing video style: Blank Slate

**Song: “Energize” by Techno Tommy

Ideas for work

When it comes to celebrating community for work, why not create a video about your community of customers or fans? Here’s a video we created to celebrate when our Facebook group for Animoto for Professional Photographers hit 10,000 members. (We also have a Facebook group for social video marketing that you can feel free to join for inspiration and feedback!)

Marketing video style: Glamour (Square)

**Song: “Love Your Life” by Ashley Collins, Emmanuel North

Once you’ve made a video celebrating your community, we’d love to see it! Share it with us in the comments below, or by including the hashtag #CelebrateWithVideo when sharing to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. See you next week for the last video idea in our series.