Animoto is turning 10, and we’re celebrating with what we live and breathe — video! For the next 5 weeks, leading up to our 10 year birthday celebration on August 10, we’ll be sharing weekly video ideas that you can use to create videos for work, life, and everything in between.

This week, we’re celebrating relationships. Relationships are among the most important things we have in our lives. Hear from Facebook marketing expert and author of The New Relationship Marketing, Mari Smith, and get inspired to create your own video celebrating relationships in the video below. Then, read on for ideas for how you can celebrate relationships with video — whether you’re creating a video for your work or for your life!

Ideas for work

There are lots of ways you can celebrate relationships with video for work. If you’re making videos for your business, check out the marketing video example below, from Mari Smith. Mari gives thanks for the relationships she has with people on her team, as well as for her friends.

Marketing video style: Hi-rise (Square)

Song: “Happy Life” by Evgeny Kiselevich

Other ideas for celebrating work relationships with video include creating a video about, and showing appreciation for, your clients, your staff, your partners, or your sponsors.

Real estate agent Jeff Lobb uses video to celebrate relationships with his clients and congratulate them after they buy a home:

Slideshow video style: Away We Go

Song: “Home Again” by K. Huey

Ideas for life

There are also tons of relationships in our day-to-day lives that we can celebrate with video, from our relationships with our friends, to our relationships with our families, spouses, and more. You can celebrate relationships in videos for specific events — like birthdays or anniversaries. Or, you can create a video celebrating a relationship just because!

Here’s a slideshow video from genealogist Lisa Louise Cooke, created to celebrate family relationships through the years at a family reunion:

Slideshow video style: The Winding Vine

Song: “Brown’s Little Jug” by Dave Pell

And here’s a video created by Animoto user Hannah Fullerton, celebrating her relationship with her dad… road trip style!

Slideshow video style: Globetrotter

Song: “Bright Red Chords” by Loomis and the Lust

Ideas for photographers

For our photographer friends — you celebrate the relationships of your clients every day through the portraits and events you photograph. Perhaps you’re celebrating family relationships in a family photo shoot, or the relationship shared by a couple in a proposal, engagement, or wedding shoot, a pet owner’s relationship with a dog or cat, or some other type of relationship.

Sue Bryce celebrates the relationship between a mother and a daughter in this great marketing video:

Marketing video style: Glamour

Song: “You Walked Away” by Caity Copley

And Jerry Ghionis captures the relationship of a couple in this beautiful wedding slideshow video:

Slideshow video style: Classic (Customized)

Song: “First Crack (Instrumental)” by Stephanie Schneiderman

How will you celebrate relationships with video? We can’t wait to see! Show us your videos by including the hashtag #CelebrateWithVideo when sharing to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. And stay tuned for next week’s video idea!