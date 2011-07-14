The Busy Parent’s Guide to Creating and Sharing Video – Halloween Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Who Is Eligible: Entrants in the Animoto Lackey DVD Giveaway (the “Promotion”) must be legal residents of the U.S. or Canada (Rhode Island and Quebec excluded) and be the age of majority within the jurisdiction where the entrant resides at time of entry in the promotion (18 or older in the United States). Employees of Animoto, Inc. (“Animoto”) and its parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, advertising representatives and agencies involved in the Promotion, and the immediate families of any of the foregoing persons or entities, are NOT ELIGIBLE. Void Where Prohibited. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, municipal and local laws and regulations. Void in the State of Rhode Island, the province of Quebec, and where prohibited or limited by law. Sponsor. Animoto Inc., 333 Kearny, San Francisco, CA 94108 USA. Agreement to these Rules. By participating in this Promotion, the entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether an entrant receives a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Promotion Period. The promotion period will begin on [10/25/2012], 2012, at [12:00] PST, and end on [11/5], at [noon] PST (“Promotion Period’). How to Enter: To be eligible for the Promotion, during the Promotional Period, entrants must go to https://animoto.com , register an account with Animoto if not previously registered, and redeem a free full-length Animoto video credit using code “halloween” before November 5th, 2012. Each such redemption (a “Submission”) will automatically be entered to win a free DVD/book set of Tamara Lackey’s “Capturing Life Through Better Photography. To be eligible, entrant must provide any and all required information. Each individual may enter the Promotion only one time; in other words, if an individual redeems more than one full-length Animoto video credit, only one entry will be eligible for the Promotion. Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify entries which are (a) incomplete, (b) suspected of being false or answered in bad faith, or (c) illegible. (Canadian residents should refer to section 10 below about the need to correctly answer a skill-testing question before being declared a winner.) Drawing: Five (5) potential winners will be chosen at random by drawing from the complete Submissions at a drawing conducted at Sponsor’s corporate offices, on approximately [11/15], at [noon] PST. Potential winners need not be present to win. Notification. The potential winner will be notified via the email provided by the potential winner when registering with Animoto. If the potential winner is eligible to be a winner, the prize will be shipped via ground delivery to the winner’s attention at the shipping address provided by the potential winner after being notified of being a potential winner. If a potential winner fails to respond to the notification with a valid shipping address, the potential winner’s prize will be forfeited, and Sponsor will choose another potential winner at random from the remaining Submissions. Prizes will be shipped approximately [3-4 weeks] after completion of the Promotion Period. Prize, Approximate Retail Value and Odds of Winning: The five (5) winners will each receive one (1) DVD/book set, Capturing Life Through Better Photography. Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $70.00. ARV of all prizes: $350.

The winner is solely responsible for any taxes. Prizes consist of only the items specifically listed and no additional services or subscriptions are included. Winner agrees that the prizes are being provided “AS IS,” and Animoto and other suppliers make no warranty, representation, or guarantee regarding any prize, including but not limited to its quality, condition, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose. Winner must look solely to the manufacturer for any such warranties or guarantees. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible registrants at the time of the drawing.

The ARV of prizes is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made unless Sponsor, in its sole discretion, determines otherwise. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value should it become unavailable for any reason.