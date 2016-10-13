3 Ways to Use our New Marketing Video Builder for Photographers

A good slideshow will never go out of style for photographers, but our new Marketing Video Builder provides an opportunity to create different kinds of videos to promote your business, thanks to a variety of new features including voice-over, text and layout customization, text over video, and more. Take a look at three ways photographers are already using our Marketing Video Builder.

Social media videos. Our Marketing Video Builder is designed to give you more control over text — key for videos that usually play silently on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can customize text fonts, size, and position to create videos that have impact even if you’re watching without the sound, like newborn photographer Kelly Brown did in her heartwarming video below. - Style: Blank Slate

Song: “A Light In Your Eyes” by Jason Pfaff -

Branded videos. All photographers have their own style, and that’s apparent in their images, but also in their logos, their web design, and their voice. Like designing a webpage or logo, a video should let match your brand. That’s why, with our Marketing Video Builder, we let you adjust colors, fonts, and add collages that highlight your images. That way, you can make video business cards or ads for Facebook and YouTube that stand out and echo the spirit of your photography, like this example from fashion photographer Moshe Zusman. - Style: Bold

Song: “Battlestar Guitarrica” by Joy Basu -