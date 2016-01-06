Visit Animoto at Imaging USA 2016

Going to Imaging USA 2016 in Atlanta this week? Animoto is too! So while you’re there, don’t forget to stop by booth #1347 to say hello.

We’ll be offering demos and chatting about some of our new features, like longer video clips for all styles, and our new photo editor powered by Adobe.

And if you’re already in Atlanta for Imaging, we know you’re taking pictures. We’d love to see them, so feel free share your images (or videos) with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #Animoto.