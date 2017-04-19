Why Video Works on Social and How to Stand Out

When Susan Stripling spoke at our our Book More Brides Facebook Live event, she shared, “I know a lot of… photographers out there in general who are trying to market their work, tend to get really stuck when they think about marketing with video.”She herself admitted that she hesitated when getting started, worried that video would be too complicated and wouldn’t look good enough to share.
But once she got a better understanding of what a marketing video actually is, she was able to begin making her own marketing videos — ones that outstripped the performance of static images and helped her broaden her reach. Take a look at her talk in the video below, and then read on below for a rundown of her favorite types of marketing videos.
Why use a marketing video instead of simple photos? Because, as Susan shared, “marketing videos give you a much more interactive experience to blend your images with text and have it all moving together in a way that’s compelling.”
And that blend gives you better results just about everywhere. Susan said, “Videos see nearly 3 times the engagement compared to photos, twice the engagement of link posts.” And beyond the statistics, Susan learned, just by checking her Facebook Insights, that her videos were significantly outperforming static images almost every time.
Even if you know video is important, it can be tough to get going without some inspiration. Take a look at a few of Susan’s favorite marketing videos that she uses to wow potential clients on social media and on her website.
Want more tips on how to help your wedding photography business thrive? Check out The Wedding School, where Susan offers up more advice for your wedding photography business. Or take a look at the whole Book More Brides Facebook Live event to hear from Jerry Ghionis, Vanessa Joy, Susan, and Jared Platt.
