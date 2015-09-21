Photography Video Marketing Challenge: Highlight an Aspect of Your Shoot

As a photographer, closeups that show detail or highlight a unique perspective are part of your repertoire. The same should be true of your video marketing: If you want to give your marketing a new angle, do a “closeup” and highlight just part of your shoot.

Take Rebecca Lewis of RL Studio Portraiture. She created a video highlighting her reveal process, focusing on the emotions clients feel when they see their photographs for the first time. In Rebecca’s video, her client is clearly overcome by how beautiful she is in Rebecca’s images, and it isn’t hard to picture that emotion translating into sales.

However, the reveal is just one aspect of a shoot you can focus on. The makeover process and pre-shoot pampering are also highlights you might want to feature. Do you make your own backdrops or props? Why not make a timelapse video showing the work that goes into it? Or you could create a video exploring how you edit your images. Anything that lets your audience see behind the curtain or learn something new can help them build a connection with you.

Tips for making a great “Aspect of Your Shoot” video:

Choose one story. It may seem obvious, but pick just one aspect of your shoot to focus on. For example, if you want to do a video showing how you make your backdrop, you shouldn’t feature a makeover. Choose one story to tell, and then find the best video clips and images to tell that particular story. Use video clips. Video clips give a sense of movement, and sometimes — like in Rebecca’s reveal– heighten the emotional impact. If you don’t have a lot of experience filming with your DSLR, you can try recording video on your smartphone . Pick your best images. Connect your video back to your photography by including the best images from your shoot. But, be selective. If your video is under a minute, your audience is more likely to finish watching it , and showing every image can make a video run too long. Send your audience back to your website. Link directly to your website using the Call-To-Action feature or add your URL in your YouTube/Vimeo description so people can go back to your site. Add your logo. Including your logo at the end of your video will strengthen the connection between you, your brand, and the content of your video.

When you highlight the different aspects of your shoot, you create different, shareworthy content that stands out from typical client slideshows or even your video business card. Share these videos on social media and on your website to show what a complicated, interesting business photography is and how well you do it.

Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire, and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it to YouTube. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.

