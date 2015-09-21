Photography Video Marketing Challenge: Highlight an Aspect of Your Shoot

As a photographer, closeups that show detail or highlight a unique perspective are part of your repertoire. The same should be true of your video marketing: If you want to give your marketing a new angle, do a “closeup” and highlight just part of your shoot.
Take Rebecca Lewis of RL Studio Portraiture. She created a video highlighting her reveal process, focusing on the emotions clients feel when they see their photographs for the first time. In Rebecca’s video, her client is clearly overcome by how beautiful she is in Rebecca’s images, and it isn’t hard to picture that emotion translating into sales.
However, the reveal is just one aspect of a shoot you can focus on. The makeover process and pre-shoot pampering are also highlights you might want to feature. Do you make your own backdrops or props? Why not make a timelapse video showing the work that goes into it? Or you could create a video exploring how you edit your images. Anything that lets your audience see behind the curtain or learn something new can help them build a connection with you.
Tips for making a great “Aspect of Your Shoot” video:
When you highlight the different aspects of your shoot, you create different, shareworthy content that stands out from typical client slideshows or even your video business card. Share these videos on social media and on your website to show what a complicated, interesting business photography is and how well you do it.
Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire, and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it to YouTube. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.
