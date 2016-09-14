3 Videos That Can Help Drive Business through Word of Mouth

Slideshows. A simple slideshow video can have a huge impact for a photography business when clients share it on social media. Maybe that’s why photographers, like newborn photographer Erin Elizabeth, often create slideshows as gifts. Erin gives her clients a reason to show off her work to friends and family with videos like the birth announcement below, which has been viewed more than 109,000 times on Facebook.

Advice. Sometimes potential clients are just looking for some good advice. If you’ve got the answers they’re looking for, they might be impressed enough to choose you when they’re selecting a photographer. Combine good advice with a smattering of your best images, and you’ve got a helpful, shareable video that highlights your skills. That’s one way wedding photographer Vanessa Joy gets potential clients buzzing. Take a look at how she showcases her photos in her guide for preparing for an engagement shoot.

