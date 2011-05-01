Vanessa Joy and Rob Adams Pro Photography Giveaway

Vanessa and Rob feel passionately about how video and photography have been converging the last few years. They’re so passionate that they speak across the country teaching photographers how to seamlessly incorporate video into their business – both from a workflow and marketing standpoint. With the advent of their Photoshop plug-in (disclaimer: only works on versions of Photoshop Extended), they make it dead simple to edit video clips. Think of it as adding Photoshop Actions to your video clips.
Contest valid for those in USA and Canada (Quebec excluded) only.
Below is a video with useful tips from Rob and Vanessa on how to capture great video, also featuring a Phvusion Effects demo at the 8:30 mark:
