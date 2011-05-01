Vanessa Joy and Rob Adams Pro Photography Giveaway

Wedding Photographers Vanessa Joy and Rob Adams are giving away two versions of Phvusion Effects – the key to making professional quality HD-DSLR videos with no editing experience necessary.

See how you can win and improve your photography slideshows below!

Vanessa and Rob feel passionately about how video and photography have been converging the last few years. They’re so passionate that they speak across the country teaching photographers how to seamlessly incorporate video into their business – both from a workflow and marketing standpoint. With the advent of their Photoshop plug-in (disclaimer: only works on versions of Photoshop Extended), they make it dead simple to edit video clips. Think of it as adding Photoshop Actions to your video clips.

How To Enter for Your Chance to Win:

You must become a fan of the Phvusion Effects Facebook Fan Page this week. You can do so by signing into Facebook and “Liking” the Phvusion Effects Facebook page. Post an Animoto video on the Phvusion Effects Wall that features your work. (It doesn’t have to have video clips in the Animoto video to qualify.) Two winners will be chosen by Tuesday, May 9th, 2011 at random.

Contest valid for those in USA and Canada (Quebec excluded) only.

Want more info on Rob and Vanessa & Phvusion Effects?

Below is a video with useful tips from Rob and Vanessa on how to capture great video, also featuring a Phvusion Effects demo at the 8:30 mark: