6 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Instagram Ads

Advertising on social media can be a simple way to reach the audience you want and to let them know about your photography business. But getting started with advertising on a platform like Instagram can seem daunting if you’ve never done it before.

Thankfully, wedding photographer Susan Stripling has enough social media savvy to share and, her intro to Instagram ads from The Wedding School Style Summit, she breaks down the process in an easy-to-implement way.

Here are six of our favorite tips from Susan’s class, which you can view in its entirety on the Wedding School website.

You might not know… Because Instagram is owned by Facebook, you’ll actually set up your Instagram ads in Facebook’s ads manager . Demographics matter. You can target Instagram ads based on your audience’s age, location, gender, and even specific personal information — like finding people who are recently engaged, or identifying parents based on their children’s age. “You’re trying to get the people who are most likely to pay for your services,” Susan said, and a great deal of your ad’s success has to do with how well you identify those people. Upload a video. Susan shared that her video ads often do better than her ads featuring just one still image. In addition, she prefers to create her own videos rather than letting Facebook create a slideshow for her, since the end result looks more polished. Turn off ads that don’t perform. According to Susan, you shouldn’t let an ad keep running if it’s not getting results. “If nobody’s responding to it, if nobody’s looking at it, and nobody’s clicking it, don’t spend the money for it. Turn it off, reconfigure the ad and try again.” Keep trying. If you’re not seeing results, change tactics. You can adjust your audience, spend more on your ad, or just post the ads at a different time of day. Or if you think the ad might not be effective, try editing it. Susan creates video ads in Animoto, so she can go back later and make minor adjustments to her video without having to start over. Watch for changes to Instagram and Facebook. Social media is always changing — Facebook and Instagram are always updating and adjusting algorithms that can affect your ads. So Susan advises, “Always try to stay on top with what’s going on with Instagram and Facebook so that you can change and re-pivot with your advertising strategy.”

You can check out the rest of Susan’s free class on The Wedding School website. Or, if you’d like to see how other photographers are using video to market their business, join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook for some inspiration.