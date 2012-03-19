Pro Photography Tips: Phone Photography

Hold & Release: Are your images often a tiny bit blurry because of camera shake? Instead of clicking on the camera icon/button to snap a photo, hold the camera icon/button down for a second or two while it focuses, then release to get the capture. Less risk of shake!
Crop vs. Zoom: While tempted to zoom with my iPhone, I’ve learned the image quality can be better if I crop my images after the capture. Even better than cropping, move your feet and GET CLOSE to your subject!
Look for the Light: No matter what type of camera you’re using, look for beautiful creative light sources to highlight your subject.
Shoot first. Edit later. Shooting and editing are two different parts of the brain. Shooting involves the creative, intuitive part and editing involves the analytical, comparative part. I personally like to shoot first then go back to my photos to edit later.
It’s hip to be square: Thanks to popular apps like Hipstamatic and Instagram, it’s important that you learn to crop square. In other words, shoot images that are loose and will crop better to a square format
Lipstick on a pig: As my good friend Richard Koci Hernandez says, “applying random filters to bad photos won’t make good photos.” Start with great photography.