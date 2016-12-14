Tips for Making an Effective End-of-Year Video for Your Photography Business

Around the holidays, we start to consider the year that’s ending and all the important events that made it special. That’s true of businesses as well as individuals. But when you own a photography business, a look back on your year, and the photographs you’ve crafted, can help remind clients of your work (and maybe encourage them to come back to you or refer friends to you in the new year).
Marketing Video Style: Glamour
Song: “Lovesick Puppy” by Looking Glass Symphony
Alycia Alvarez’s video above recaps some of the highlights of her year. It also thanks her clients for their business, while showcasing her best work, enticing old and new customers while she’s at it.
To make an end-of-year video that’s as effective as Alycia’s, try a few of these strategies:
Are you planning to make an end-of-year video? Once you have, we’d love to see it! Post a link in the comments below, or share it with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by using hashtag #MyAnimoto.
