Learn how Beth Forester uses Animoto as a marketing tool for her studio, and how her clients feel like A-list celebrities when she puts her videos on the iTunes® store .

Beth is the owner of Forester Photography in Madison WV, specializing in high school senior photography. Beth has won countless national awards including PPA’s 2009 AN-NE Award for best use of multimedia in marketing by combining Animoto videos with iTunes podcasting. Learn this clever marketing strategy in the webinar below: