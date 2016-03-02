Sue Bryce’s Tips for Getting More Out of Your Photography Blog

Sue Bryce had some real talk for her audience at Animoto’s first photography meetup on February 18th. She shared that blogging is an important part of promoting your photography business, and many professional photographers could drive traffic to their business by changing the way they post. Here’s what she had to say:

Show, don’t tell

Posts with lots of text don’t show clients what you can do. After all, “You’re not writers — if you were, you’d have a different career.” Instead, Sue suggested that most blog posts should only be a few paragraphs, and that your focus should be on creating videos or sets of photographs that engage the people visiting your site. For example, Sue made this video, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photo shoots. The beautiful music and clever pacing draw in viewers, helping them understand visually what happens at Sue’s sessions.

Style: Documentary

Song: “My Delicious Love” by Michelle Lockey

Create a story

Sue shared, “Change the way you’re talking about your product. Tell a story.” When clients get emotionally involved in the story you’re telling, that’s when they buy.

Storytelling fosters an emotional connection with viewers and is convincing without being “sales-y.” If you’re a wedding photographer, show video of two people in love. If you’re a portrait photographer looking to explain why it’s important to exist in portraits, interview a client about why they chose to be photographed. In the end, the story is what elevates your blog, making it more than just a forum for recent images. That’s why Sue says, “I don’t know what you have to do to get the story — just get it.” Because ultimately, it’s rare for a list of facts to go viral, but videos that touch the heartstrings can have a life of their own.

Style: Documentary

Song: “Curious” by CC

Individual stories can resonate with the audience you’re trying to reach, and your photography skills make it simple for you to illustrate those stories with images or videos on your blog. As Sue said, “You are visual storytellers, artists. Go create something that’s going to stop traffic on the internet.”

Blog for your clients

But what if you’re doing all that and you’re still not getting the traction from your blog that you’d like? Sue has the answer: “You’re blogging to other photographers and not to your clients.”

A typical portrait photographer should be reaching out to the people who will pay him or her — not the competition. To bring in clients, Sue shared, photographers have to focus their blogs on education. An educated client will understand the value of a photography session and why the cost for the images is so high. Sue told the audience. “They don’t understand any of our language because they’re not photographers. Explain it. ”

