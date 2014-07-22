Secret to My Animoto Success: Boudoir Photographer Jen Rozenbaum

As a boudoir photographer, Jen Rozenbaum‘s clients are often nervous when they come in to see their images. Jen has seen this turn around and watched her clients fall in love with their photos, due to the emotional impact she creates using Animoto slideshow videos.

By being very specific in choosing the music she uses and adding text to her videos, she creates a personal connection to her photographs. Sitting side by side, showing these to clients on her laptop, Jen creates an intimate setting where her clients feel comfortable and at ease.

See the other ways photographers are using Animoto and start creating videos today.