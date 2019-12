Sandy Puc’ and Jerry Ghionis are traveling across the United States in “The Power of Passion Tour,” teaching wedding photography, marketing and a little bit of boudoir. We’re thrilled to be sponsoring it.

The Power of Passion Tour is Sandy Puc’s 4th trek across the United States, teaching both budding and veteran photographers the business, technical, and craft side of photography. This year, she brings along one of the world’s leading wedding photographers, Jerry Ghionis.

When the Power of Passion Tour swings by a city near you, use our code to get $20 off of tickets: ANI11

Enjoy the video below as Sandy Puc’ talks about why she felt utterly compelled to bring Jerry on her 2011 tour.

2011 Power of Passion Tour with Sandy Puc’ from Sandy Puc on Vimeo.

We’ve got a ton of great info on marketing for your wedding photography business on the blog, or you find out more about Sandy Puc and how shes uses video.