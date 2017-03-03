Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for your Video Business Card

As a photographer, your video business card is how you present yourself to potential clients. And whether you’re sharing on your website, your social media accounts, or just loading your video onto your mobile device, you may be wondering which of Animoto’s products — the Marketing Video Builder or the Slideshow Video Builder — is the right one for sharing your brand of photography.

To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of a video business card for Peter Hurley — one designed as a slideshow video and the other as a marketing video — along with a list of features used in each video.

Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.

Slideshow Video Business Card

Peter Hurley’s headshot video was created with 28 photos, five captions, and a logo using the Runway video style. The song, “Everybody Get Crazy” by 2 the Groove, is available in our music library.

Slideshow Video Builder features used:

A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.

Video styles: The Slideshow Video Builder has more than 100 design-rich video styles to choose from. Styles determine the look and feel of your video and (with the exception of our three customizable styles, Frameless, Documentary , and Classic ) have set colors, fonts, and animated video effects.



The Slideshow Video Builder has more than 100 design-rich video styles to choose from. Styles determine the look and feel of your video and (with the exception of our three customizable styles, , and ) have set colors, fonts, and animated video effects. Text: The text in this video was added by adding captions to photo blocks. Text layout and font are set, based on your style selection.



The text in this video was added by adding captions to photo blocks. Text layout and font are set, based on your style selection. Pacing: The video’s overall pace was increased to give the slideshow momentum and match the tone of the music selection. If you want to find out more about how you can adjust the pacing in your slideshow video, check out this blog post .



The video’s overall pace was increased to give the slideshow momentum and match the tone of the music selection. If you want to find out more about how you can adjust the pacing in your slideshow video, check out . Logo: A logo was added to this video using the Slideshow Video Builder’s logo feature, which can be accessed by Professional and Business customers. In slideshow videos, logos can be placed at the beginning and/or end of videos, animated, and placed on either a black or white background. Learn how to add a logo to a slideshow video on our blog.

Marketing Video Business Card

And now, here’s the same video (with the same 29 photos and text), created using our Marketing Video Builder. The style is Standout and you can find it by selecting Start from Scratch when you start your Marketing Video project.

Marketing Video Builder features used:

This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out, whether you’re sharing it in on your website, in your studio or on social media.

Video styles: We currently offer five marketing video styles. Each has it’s own text animation and transition treatments. However, you are able to choose from a variety of fonts and font layouts and select your own colors, making it easy to create a video that feels like your brand.



We currently offer five marketing video styles. Each has it’s own text animation and transition treatments. However, you are able to choose from a variety of fonts and font layouts and select your own colors, making it easy to create a video that feels like your brand. Collages: Each marketing video style allows for several different collage variations, letting you include 2, 3, 4, or more images at once, for a more dynamic presentation. This video features several collage blocks, letting Peter keep his slideshow at about half a minute, combining several photos on one slide, while making it more visually interesting at the same time.



Each marketing video style allows for several different collage variations, letting you include 2, 3, 4, or more images at once, for a more dynamic presentation. This video features several collage blocks, letting Peter keep his slideshow at about half a minute, combining several photos on one slide, while making it more visually interesting at the same time. Text customization: The Marketing Video Builder lets you adjust the size, color, and positioning of your text, and while there is no video in the session video above, you can add text over video clips as well. Using the text customization features, Peter was able to select text colors and styles that echo those his black-and-white logo and resize them for readability.



The Marketing Video Builder lets you adjust the size, color, and positioning of your text, and while there is no video in the session video above, you can add text over video clips as well. Using the text customization features, Peter was able to select text colors and styles that echo those his black-and-white logo and resize them for readability. Logo block: Adding a logo in the Marketing Video Builder is a little different. You can place a logo at any point in your video (not just the beginning or end), animate it, adjust the size, and choose any background color you’d like. You can also add text to a logo block, letting you add your website or other information, in addition to the logo itself.

Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making photography session videos of your own? Let us know!