Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for your Video Business Card

As a photographer, your video business card is how you present yourself to potential clients. And whether you’re sharing on your website, your social media accounts, or just loading your video onto your mobile device, you may be wondering which of Animoto’s products — the Marketing Video Builder or the Slideshow Video Builder — is the right one for sharing your brand of photography.
To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of a video business card for Peter Hurley — one designed as a slideshow video and the other as a marketing video — along with a list of features used in each video.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
Peter Hurley’s headshot video was created with 28 photos, five captions, and a logo using the Runway video style. The song, “Everybody Get Crazy” by 2 the Groove, is available in our music library.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
And now, here’s the same video (with the same 29 photos and text), created using our Marketing Video Builder. The style is Standout and you can find it by selecting Start from Scratch when you start your Marketing Video project.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out, whether you’re sharing it in on your website, in your studio or on social media.
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making photography session videos of your own? Let us know!
