Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for Social Media Promos

Hi there! This article refers to Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.
Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for social media today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.
Photographers: when you sit down in front of Animoto to make a video that’ll stand out on social media, you’ll now see two different options — Slideshow Video Builder and Marketing Video Builder.
It can be difficult to decide which to choose if you’re not familiar with both products. To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of the same wedding photography promo — one as a slideshow video and the other as a marketing video — along with a list of features used in each video.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
Take a look at this example of a promo created for Vanessa Joy Photography. It was created with 10 photos, two captions, and one text block, using Soft Focus video style. The song, “All About Your Heart” by Mindy Gledhill, is available with both lyrics and as an instrumental in our music library.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
And now, here’s the same video (with the same 10 photos and text), created using our Marketing Video Builder. The style is Hi-rise and you can find it by selecting “Start from Scratch” when you start your Marketing Video project.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out whether you’re sharing it in your studio or on social media.
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making photography session videos of your own? Let us know!
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.