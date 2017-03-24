Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for your About Me Video

When a client is searching for the right photographer, they’re looking not just for skill, but for personality and a sense of professionalism. A well-crafted About Me video can help convince them you’re the right photographer to trust with their memories. But when you’re making that video, which of Animoto’s products — our Marketing Video Builder or our Slideshow Video Builder — works best for creating that connection?
To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of an About Me video created by Christopher Todd Studios — one with our Marketing Video Builder and the other with our Slideshow Video Builder — along with a list of features used in each video.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
Christopher’s video was created with 13 photos, three photo captions, and five video clips — including four video clips with text. The style is Glamour and you can find it by selecting Start from Scratch when you start your Marketing Video project. The song, “7 Years” by Cedar Avenue, is available in our music library.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out, whether you’re sharing it in on your website, in your studio, or on social media.
And now, here’s the same video (with the same 13 photos, five video clips, and text), created using our Slideshow Video Builder with the Soft Focus video style.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to our Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one type of video to the other when it comes to making About Me videos of your own? Let us know!
