Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for your About Me Video

When a client is searching for the right photographer, they’re looking not just for skill, but for personality and a sense of professionalism. A well-crafted About Me video can help convince them you’re the right photographer to trust with their memories. But when you’re making that video, which of Animoto’s products — our Marketing Video Builder or our Slideshow Video Builder — works best for creating that connection?

To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of an About Me video created by Christopher Todd Studios — one with our Marketing Video Builder and the other with our Slideshow Video Builder — along with a list of features used in each video.

Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.

About Me Marketing Video

Christopher’s video was created with 13 photos, three photo captions, and five video clips — including four video clips with text. The style is Glamour and you can find it by selecting Start from Scratch when you start your Marketing Video project. The song, “7 Years” by Cedar Avenue, is available in our music library.

Marketing Video Builder features used:

This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out, whether you’re sharing it in on your website, in your studio, or on social media.

Video styles: We currently offer five marketing video styles. Each has it’s own text animation and transition treatments. However, you are able to choose from a variety of fonts and font layouts and select your own colors, making it easy to create a video that feels like your brand. You can also choose to make a landscape video or a square video in each style.



We currently offer five marketing video styles. Each has it’s own text animation and transition treatments. However, you are able to choose from a variety of fonts and font layouts and select your own colors, making it easy to create a video that feels like your brand. You can also choose to make a landscape video or a in each style. Collages: Each marketing video style allows for several different collage variations, letting you include 2, 3, 4, or more images at once, for a more dynamic presentation. This video features one collage, which makes Christopher’s video more visually interesting.



Each marketing video style allows for several different collage variations, letting you include 2, 3, 4, or more images at once, for a more dynamic presentation. This video features one collage, which makes Christopher’s video more visually interesting. Text customization: The Marketing Video Builder lets you adjust the size, color, and positioning of your text. Using the text customization features, Christopher was able to select text colors and styles that suit his style and are easily readable on the the photos and video clips he’s selected.



The Marketing Video Builder lets you adjust the size, color, and positioning of your text. Using the text customization features, Christopher was able to select text colors and styles that suit his style and are easily readable on the the photos and video clips he’s selected. Text over video: Christopher’s video features several video clips with text, letting him summarize key points in each clip so that any viewers watching without sound can still understand what’s being said.



Christopher’s video features several video clips with text, letting him summarize key points in each clip so that any viewers watching without sound can still understand what’s being said. Logo block: Adding a logo in the Marketing Video Builder is a little different. You can place a logo at any point in your video (not just the beginning or end), animate it, and adjust its size. You can also choose any background you’d like, whether it’s a plain color, a photo, or a video clip, or add text to a logo block so that you can add your website or other information along with your logo.

About Me Slideshow Video

And now, here’s the same video (with the same 13 photos, five video clips, and text), created using our Slideshow Video Builder with the Soft Focus video style.

Slideshow Video Builder features used:

A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to our Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.

Video styles: The Slideshow Video Builder has more than 100 design-rich video styles to choose from. Styles determine the look and feel of your video and (with the exception of our three customizable styles, Frameless , Documentary , and Classic ) have set colors, fonts, and animated video effects.



The Slideshow Video Builder has more than 100 design-rich video styles to choose from. Styles determine the look and feel of your video and (with the exception of our three customizable styles, , , and ) have set colors, fonts, and animated video effects. Text: This video features four text slides, using the same text featured over video clips in the Marketing Video Builder version, as text over video is not available for slideshows. There are also three captions added to photos. Text layout and font are set, based on your style selection.



This video features four text slides, using the same text featured over video clips in the Marketing Video Builder version, as text over video is not available for slideshows. There are also three captions added to photos. Text layout and font are set, based on your style selection. Pacing: The video’s overall pace is moderate, but you can increase or decrease the overall pace, or spotlight specific images in your video. If you want to find out more about how you can adjust the pacing in your slideshow video, check out this blog post .



The video’s overall pace is moderate, but you can increase or decrease the overall pace, or spotlight specific images in your video. If you want to find out more about how you can adjust the pacing in your slideshow video, check out . Logo: A logo was added to this video using the Slideshow Video Builder’s logo feature, which can be accessed by Professional and Business customers. In slideshow videos, logos can be placed at the beginning and/or end of videos, animated, and placed on either a black or white background. Learn how to add a logo to a slideshow video on our blog.

Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one type of video to the other when it comes to making About Me videos of your own? Let us know!