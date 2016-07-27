How to Save Time with Adobe Lightroom and Animoto

Workflow expert and Lightroom aficionado Jared Platt admits he’s lazy. In fact, he says, “laziness is the mother of invention.” For Jared, that means finding the best and fastest way to get work done so that he can focus more time on what he loves — photography itself. That’s why our engineers are always looking for ways to make things easier with features like our Lightroom integration and plugin.

During our recent CreativeLive class, Jared showed just how he uses those integrations between Lightroom and Animoto to create photography slideshows in minutes, from anywhere in the world. Jared’s tips are great for both beginners and longtime users looking to make their video-making experience faster and easier. Take a look: