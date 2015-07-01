Create Videos Like a Rock Star with Susan Roderick’s Advanced Animoto Tips

“I always kind of dreamed of being a rock star,” photographer and videographer Susan Roderick told the “How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Videos” class on CreativeLive. “I always thought about being up there and…moving people with the songs that I write.”
“And I will tell you now that editing videos together and creating videos is like being a rock star. You can make people tear up. You can make them smile. You can make them laugh. It’s almost like I am that musician that I always dreamed of being through video.” See what she means in the video she created for photographer Sue Bryce below:
But to be a rock star video creator, you need to know your instruments. Here are some of Susan’s advanced tips to help you design your own.
Mute video clips.
Once the videos are uploaded, don’t forget to mute the video clips if they don’t have dialogue you want to include.
Adjust your style for your business.
Susan recommends customizable styles like Classic because she can change the look and feel to suit her customer. Use HTML color codes to match the colors in your logo or just select a transition that works with the tone and pacing of your video.
You can find customizable styles by looking for a symbol that looks like a volume control next to that style’s name.
Overall, Susan’s biggest tip is this: make sure you tell a story with your video. And don’t be afraid of clichés. “Don’t worry about being original with your stories; just be authentic.” What keeps a story feeling fresh is the quality of the storytelling, not the originality.
