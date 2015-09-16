Get Ready for CreativeLive’s Photo Week 2015

Last year, CreativeLive hosted a truly epic Photo Week, with 49 classes featuring dozens of acclaimed photography educators. And this year, CreativeLive is doing it again with Photo Week 2015.

Photo Week, which takes place September 18-25, is five days of incredible photography education from some of the most renowned photographers in the business, including Lindsay Adler, Sue Bryce, Jasmine Star, Tamara Lackey, and Matt Kloskowski. Our own Customer Owner of Photography Sally Sargood will be there the whole week, so she can report back with all the behind-the-scenes action.

If you haven’t taken a CreativeLive course, registration is free. Take a look at some of our favorite classes, including How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Videos, featuring Ana Brandt, Sue Bryce, and Susan Roderick, and find out how CreativeLive works.Then get ready for for five inspiring days of photography education.