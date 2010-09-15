Julie Klaasmeyer, Baby & Children Pro Photographer, On Using Video Marketing in Social Media

When she isn’t shooting, Julie is running her accessories, template, and prop business Design Revolution so she knows a thing or two about developing a distinctive style that will attract a loyal following.
Actually, I don’t draw as many clients from my immediate area as I do from further areas which are closer to Kansas City. There are way too many, “I have this friend… with a camera” minded people in our area. We realize that those are not our clients, we want to attract the client who sees the value in our art and can see the difference between a professional and their friend.
Most of our items incorporate my personal taste and style, which is why I love “accessorizing” my portrait sessions. The items tend to blend well with my backgrounds and sets, as well as some of my artwork styles that we apply to our images. We have everything from sweet and vintage to little rocker baby items so once I get a mood or direction from the client I can easily choose from so many coordinating items.
People love the animoto videos and the new elegance collection is perfect for those “more tender, sweet” sessions. Again, keeping with the style is so important in your studios image.
The video really tidies up the workflow in the salesroom and ties right into the client experience. With just a simple upload and selecting a few options, Animoto makes us look really good.
Social media is so strong right now and we have by no means tackled it but you’re right…we try to keep a strong presence in those communities. We get so much attention when we post an Animoto video or images on these sites, which in turn sends new clients our way.
