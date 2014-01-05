We’re Coming to a Trade Show Near You!

2014 has finally arrived, which means it’s almost time for this year’s round of photography trade shows!
This month, we’re excited to be attending both the Imaging USA and Mystic conferences.
Imaging is the largest photography convention organized by and for pro photographers, and it will happen January 12-14 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mystic Seminars, which takes place January 23-26 in Mystic, Connecticut, focuses on everything wedding photography.
Okay, ready for even more good news? Not only are we attending Imaging USA, but we’ll also have a full line-up of speakers at our booth!
Sunday
Show Hours: 11:30am – 5pm
Jen Rozenbaum: 3pm
Monday
Show Hours: 11:30am – 5pm
Sarah Petty: 12:30pm
Vanessa Joy: 3pm
Tuesday
Show Hours 11:30am – 3:30pm
Vanessa Joy – 12pm
Jen Rozenbaum – 2pm
Recognize a few of those names? That could be because…
If you will be at either of these conferences, we’d love to meet you! Stop by our booth, meet our team, and ask us about the awesome new features coming in 2014!
