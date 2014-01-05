We’re Coming to a Trade Show Near You!

2014 has finally arrived, which means it’s almost time for this year’s round of photography trade shows!

This month, we’re excited to be attending both the Imaging USA and Mystic conferences.

Imaging is the largest photography convention organized by and for pro photographers, and it will happen January 12-14 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mystic Seminars, which takes place January 23-26 in Mystic, Connecticut, focuses on everything wedding photography.

Okay, ready for even more good news? Not only are we attending Imaging USA, but we’ll also have a full line-up of speakers at our booth!

Imaging Speaker Schedule (January 12-14)

Sunday

Show Hours: 11:30am – 5pm

Jen Rozenbaum: 3pm

Monday

Show Hours: 11:30am – 5pm

Sarah Petty: 12:30pm

Vanessa Joy: 3pm

Tuesday

Show Hours 11:30am – 3:30pm

Vanessa Joy – 12pm

Jen Rozenbaum – 2pm

Recognize a few of those names? That could be because…

These talented photographers are also widely recognized as both teachers and leaders in their fields

We’ve co-designed video styles with most of them!

If you will be at either of these conferences, we’d love to meet you! Stop by our booth, meet our team, and ask us about the awesome new features coming in 2014!

Turn your images into stunning HD videos with Animoto Pro. Guaranteed to have your clients coming back for more.