Merging Photographs with Video

Merge Your Photographs with Video!

We filmed our first video interview at Animoto HQ the other day. Animoto’s Erik Bjornard spent time with photographer, Vanessa Joy and her cinematographer husband, Rob Adams. New Jersey brides and grooms can’t get enough of their wedding work, so it’s no wonder Rob Adams Films was awarded The Knot’s Best Of Weddings 2010. They’re both on the cutting edge of all things fusion in the photography industry. In this interview, Vanessa and Rob discuss best practices for working with DSLR video.

Curious about trying out the mix of photos and videos? Start your own video project with Animoto.