How Nikki Closser Uses Video to Create a Remote Reveal

Creating connections with clients is a big part of sales for photographers. So what do you do if your clients aren’t local and you have to do a remote reveal? We asked portrait photographer and In Bed with Sue mentor, Nikki Closser, how she handles it.
Nikki told us that since remote clients can’t get the tactile sensation of holding their printed photos, she likes to use a video slideshow instead. “When clients don’t have the ability to touch the photos and hold them, what I do have is music and beautiful imagery to evoke emotion and get them excited and just really make it an experience. So Animoto helps me do that. I don’t know what I would do without it to be honest.”
Style: Timeless
Song: “Changing Light” by Dan Phillipson
Those client videos continue to help Nikki connect with new clients after the reveal session is over by posting them online. In fact, her last video got her 5,000 views on Facebook and helped her book three clients in less than two weeks.
Nikki shared a few of the tips she’s developed for creating beautiful reveal slideshows that drive sales, and how to use those slideshows to create business.
Record video clips. Nikki told us that an easy way to engage your client is to add video clips to your slideshow. “I always try to include some sort of video clip, whether it’s me shooting them, them getting their hair and makeup done, or a short video of them looking at the camera.” The movement of the video clip makes the whole slideshow more interesting, and helps your client remember the experience of the photoshoot and how beautiful it made her feel.
Mix up your images. Even if she has a few images that look similar, Nikki won’t place them together in her video. “I mix the photos up. I don’t put two of the same poses next to each other. I try to mix it up a little bit.” That way, she has some visual diversity in her slideshow.
Nikki shared that her reveal videos are often as effective as in-person sessions, and with Animoto, those videos are easy to put together and affordable. “I’m not a filmmaker, I’m not a videographer, I’m not any of those things, but Animoto makes it so easy for me to make a short little film for my clients. I don’t know what I would do without it, to be honest!”
