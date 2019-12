Are you going to WPPI?

Animoto is and we’d love to meet you!

Visit booth #1508 to come meet our team and hear these some of the biggest names in wedding and portrait photography talk about how they use Animoto videos to get new clients and boost sales:

Monday

2pm: Vicki Taufer

3pm: Kevin Kubota

Tuesday:

11am: Kirk Voclain

2pm: Blair Phillips

Wednesday:

11am: Beth Forester

2pm: Vanessa Joy & Rob Adams

Find out more about how our videos can help you boost sales!