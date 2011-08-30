This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Senior Portrait Photographer Kirk Voclain on Pro Photography Video Marketing
Megan Etzel
Aug 30, 2011
Pro photographer and Pro4um founder Kirk Voclain lets you in the secrets of pro photography video marketing in this webinar.
Learn the tricks of when to collect the money, and how to best sell packages and add-ons.
See how other
pro photographers utilize video marketing
