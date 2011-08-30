Animoto Blog

Senior Portrait Photographer Kirk Voclain on Pro Photography Video Marketing

Megan Etzel

Pro photographer and Pro4um founder Kirk Voclain lets you in the secrets of pro photography video marketing in this webinar.

Learn the tricks of when to collect the money, and how to best sell packages and add-ons.

See how other pro photographers utilize video marketing

