Take a Look at Jerry Ghionis’s Striking WPPI Slideshow Video

As a wedding photographer, Jerry Ghionis knows that having a same-day video slideshow in your repertoire is one of the simplest and most effective ways of bringing in new clients. But at Animoto’s WPPI booth this year, he also showed his audience how powerful a behind-the-scenes slideshow video can be, too.

Style: Documentary

Song: “Anything for You” (Instrumental) by Koriana

Though we’ve chatted with Jerry about the power of video slideshows in the past, his slideshow demonstrates the versatility video offers wedding photographers looking to market their business. A behind-the-scenes bridal shoot like the one above only takes a few extra minutes for a photographer, but creates a dynamic product that acts as quick and easy direct marketing for new clients.

Along with portrait photographer Sue Bryce, Jerry worked with us before WPPI to create a gorgeous series of images in addition to striking slideshows and marketing videos that truly illustrate the power of video. We believe slideshows and videos are rapidly becoming a necessary marketing tools for photographers, and we wanted that idea to resonate with the photographers attending the WPPI Conference and Expo.

There are so many ways to market your wedding photography business with video. But if you're just starting out, take a look at Jerry's great tutorial on how to create a slideshow in Animoto.