Photography Video Marketing Challenge: InstaVid

Whether or not you’re into square-cropped photos and filters, Instagram has one really great marketing hook for photographers – it’s all about photos. Just as importantly, it’s a social network on the rise. According to Pew Research Center, Instagram usage has been growing steadily over the past few years, and 26% of online adults now use the service.

Maybe it’s that one-two punch of a photo-ready social network and a growing population of users, but Instagram has gotten photographers to take notice. In The Photographer’s Outlook on 2015, PhotoShelter reported that there has been “a whopping 150% increase among photographers primarily using Instagram to market their work.”

So how does Instagram relate to a video marketing challenge? Well, Instagram allows you to create short videos up to 15 seconds in length – let’s call them InstaVids. You can mix videos in with your photos on Instagram to add interest and diversity. Attach your logo or other branding to your InstaVid, and you have a marketing tool clients will be sure to share with friends and family.

Not sure what a 15-second video looks like? Take a look at Clark Sanders’s dynamic InstaVid for a senior shoot:

Clark is a family and senior portrait photographer from Highland, Arkansas. He’s been using Instagram for years and has more than 2500 followers. Recently, he started posting InstaVids on his account, which he likes because he can “just show more without being an over-poster.” We asked him to give us the secrets to his amazing InstaVids.

Here’s how he does it:

Select 5-7 images. Crop images square (alternatively, Clark says he sometimes uses the Squaready video app to crop the whole video after he’s done). Choose an Animoto style. Clark recommends 1:1 , Animoto Original and Aperture . Upload images to Animoto. You should be able to fit 5-7 in your video, depending on the song you choose and your image pacing. Create a title slide with the client’s name, arrange photos, and add a logo at the end. Finish the video and download at 720p from Animoto. Put in Dropbox or other web storage. Retrieve the video on a phone or tablet and publish on Instagram.

Want a more direct method? Use Animoto’s iPhone, iPad or Android apps to create your InstaVid using one of our Instagram-friendly styles, like 1:1. Either way, be sure to upload your video to your Instagram account, and enter a whole new world of marketing opportunities.

Want to test out your own InstaVid on other photographers? Join us in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community to share your video.

Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it on social. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.

