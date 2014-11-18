Show Your Best Work

Adrian Farr is a fashion and portrait photographer based out of the UK who has a unique style and a keen sense for marketing.

His portfolio has a broad array of images that showcase his talent as a visual storyteller. By showing the best of his work, adding words to entice potential clients to book him, and keeping his video under 2 minutes long, he has created a compelling video marketing piece with images he already has at his disposal.

Creating video marketing doesn’t have to be difficult! Keep it fresh and updated by showcasing the work you feel most proud of. Put it on YouTube, your website and social media so the world can discover you!

