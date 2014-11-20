Inside the Portrait Photographers Studio with Karey Miller

With over 10 years experience running a successful photography business, Karey Miller began to feel the impact of a saturated market as bookings began to fall away. Specializing in senior portrait photography, Karey soon learned that the kids in her area were “overwhelmed with the choices of photographers” and realized she needed to do something to stand out in a crowded market.

In an effort to reinvent her studio, Karey proceeded to use Animoto to create a video to show potential customers what it was like working with her, and what to expect if they chose her as their photographer. Highlighting the personal touches she provides at each session, Karey uses a combination of footage and stills to tell her story. We get an insight into the process of preparing for the session, behind the scenes on the shoot, right down to the delivery of the finished product. The video finishes strongly with an impressive portfolio of her work.

Maximizing marketing avenues, Karey has posted the video to her YouTube channel and sends a link via email to all portrait session inquiries that come her way. This has had a great impact on bookings with her portrait sessions filling quickly, seeing her studio once again thriving.

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.