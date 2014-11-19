Kelly Brown’s Fun Twist on Birth Announcements

In appreciation for allowing her to photograph their newborn baby, newborn photographer Kelly Brown would deliver her client’s orders with a handmade cookie to say thank you. Each cookie would cost $15, accumulating to over $1500 a year until one day she discovered the impact of creating and sharing a video.

Kelly soon replaced the cookie with a birth announcement made using Animoto. Each video was 30-60 seconds long, featuring photos of the newborn, text slides with the birth details, all set to sweet classical music enhancing the emotional delivery. These video birth announcements would then be shared with hundreds of family and friends via social media, creating a huge marketing opportunity for Kelly.

In recent months, the Browns have added a new addition to their own family – in the form of a puppy. In true Kelly Brown style, she instantly photographed the baby boxer, as she would a newborn baby, and proceeded to introduce Ali to her family and friends with his very own video announcement.

