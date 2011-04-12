How Did Anthony Vazquez Book a Dozen Brides With Animoto Pro?

Wedding photographer Anthony Vazquez runs a successful business out of NYC, and having shot celebrity weddings, his work has appeared in People, US Weekly, and other publications. Anthony shares his insight on how using Animoto has enticed many new clients – including a dozen brides!

After placing the finishing touches on images he’s shot from a wedding, Anthony always produces an Animoto video with them. Using the sharing features on Animoto, Anthony then e-mails out his video to his clients, along with tagging them on Facebook. The result? All of the bride and grooms’ friends and family members see the slideshow and now know of Anthony’s studio.

A clever way to generate positive word of mouth marketing amongst clients, Anthony has booked over 10 clients in 2010 alone from this marketing tactic.

Animoto Pro Tip:

-

Learn how to share Animoto Pro videos via an unbranded video player.

-

Once Anthony shares his Animoto video with a client via e-mail and Facebook, he finds that his previous clients do all the advertising for him. One of Anthony’s brides was “so pumped about her video that she shared it with literally over 300 of her friends… Quite a few of them were recently engaged.” He booked 4 weddings just off that video.

-

“Create something cool, and people will distribute your brand for you. And content will become the new forum for advertising.” – Sanaz Ahari, Lead Program Manager, Microsoft

-

Photography is an especially unique service to market due to its proclivity to be shared amongst loved ones. Because they produce a product that will be cherished for years, photographers should empower their happy clients to spread the word about their positive experience with friends and family. Word-of-mouth marketing is the most authentic type of advertising one can receive, so it’s in the photographers best interest to arm their past clients with easy-to-share products.

-

Animoto Pro Tip:

Include your studio’s logo at the beginning and end of each video so that everyone who sees your video will know who shot the photography. Also, entice viewers to visit your website by using Animoto Pro’s “Call to Action” button.

-

Whether your studio is incredibly busy and successful and you want to keep the momentum going, or you’re just getting off the ground and looking for new leads – advertise to your past clients. Like Anthony, you’lll see that creating a group of happy past clients armed with means to share their photos (and advertise your studio) will result in new leads marching through the door.

And hey, when they do march through the door, tell us about it!