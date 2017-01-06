7 Guides to Help You Market Your Photography Business with Video in 2017

Looking to create better-looking slideshows and marketing videos for your photography business this year? Take a look at some of our favorite how-to posts from the past year and find out how to craft videos that are sure to impress.

Shooting video clips. Though she can create beautiful photography videos with just her still images, Sue Bryce prefers to meld photography and video clips together in her slideshows and videos. This year she shared her tips on our blog in posts about shooting behind-the-scenes video clips and her video dos and don’ts — a great jumping off point if you’re new to shooting video.



Style: Documentary

Song: “A Cool Affair” by Black and Brown

Choosing the right music. When you’re sharing your images, your music choice can help stir up emotions in your clients and convince them to buy. That’s why we asked Triple Scoop Music ’s Roy Ashen to share his tips for finding the right song for your videos and slideshows on the blog.

Add a collage. Our new Marketing Video Builder lets you get more adventurous with the design of your video — and that includes the option to add collages to showcase several images at once. Check out our post on how you can best use this new feature to show off your work.



Images courtesy of Kristen Houser

Want to work on your skills in an area you don’t see listed here? Post in the comments below to let us know what you’d like to see us cover. Then, check out the rest of the photography blog to find even more information, inspiration, and amazing videos.