Fusion Photography at PhotoPlus Expo

Animoto co-founder and president Jason Hsiao is moderating the “Dive Into Fusion” panel at PhotoPlus!

“Dive Into Fusion”

Wednesday, October 26th

1:15 – 3:15pm

PhotoPlus Expo

Panelists include NYC wedding photographer/fusion leader Jason Groupp, along with fusion photographer Vanessa Joy, and her wedding cinematographer husband, Rob Adams.

Attendees can expect to walk away with info on how to start with the technical components of fusion photography, how to market and sell these pieces to customers and how to develop their own fusion style.

To check out the fusion pieces made from some of our panelists, enjoy the following videos:

Vanessa Joy:

Rob Adams:

Jason Groupp:

Interested in trying out fusion for yourself? Get started and make a video!