Free CreativeLive Class on Marketing Photography with Video

Want to make the most of your video marketing? Join pro photographers Ana Brandt, Susan Roderick and Sue Bryce for a free CreativeLive class on “How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Videos.” The class will broadcast live on June 2 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, 12 p.m. Eastern, but you can register for the class now.

In this free, exclusive class, you’ll learn how to:

The basics of quickly creating video with Animoto

Use video as a marketing tool

Include Animoto videos as a sales add-on

Incorporate Animoto into your workflow

Interested in attending? Reserve your spot now. We hope to see you there!

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up.