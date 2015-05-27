Free CreativeLive Class on Marketing Photography with Video

Want to make the most of your video marketing? Join pro photographers Ana Brandt, Susan Roderick and Sue Bryce for a free CreativeLive class on “How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Videos.” The class will broadcast live on June 2 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, 12 p.m. Eastern, but you can register for the class now.
In this free, exclusive class, you’ll learn how to:
Interested in attending? Reserve your spot now. We hope to see you there!
