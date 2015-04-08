7 Photography Features You’re Not Using, but Should Be

You may know your way around Animoto to make videos for your photography business. But, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to fine-tuning your video. Take a look at our list of 7 features that you ought to be using, and find out if you’re making the most of your account.
Pacing & Image Controls – Animoto gives you more control of your music and pacing than you may realize.
Video Clips – Video clips add a dynamic quality that highlights your photography and adds interest. Check out this cute video by photographer Amy Kubik and see how effective it can be to add movement to your marketing.
One-click retrieval and posting – Animoto has tons of share features that let you upload your videos to YouTube, Vimeo, WordPress . . . pretty much anywhere that can show a video. Are you taking advantage? Save yourself a step and use the sharing tools within your Animoto account for easy, one-stop social media sharing.
While we’re on the subject, did you know you can also link Animoto to photo storage services, like Smugmug, Dropbox, or even Facebook, and upload pictures directly from those sites? Or use our Lightroom plugin if you manage photos on your computer. Either way, Animoto can help you streamline your workflow.
Pro-Exclusive Styles – Have you explored all of our photography pro styles and what they can do? Many styles are co-designed with photographers to fit the specific needs of fashion, senior, wedding, or newborn photographers. If you haven’t taken a look at our styles lately, you may have missed Lindsay Adler’s fashion-ready Runway style or Sally Sargood’s Monochrome, which lets you create videos in stunning black and white. We also have custom styles, like Documentary and Frameless, that let you choose fonts, backgrounds, transitions, and how your photographs are displayed, helping you separate yourself from other photographers with a style you tailor to fit your brand.
Now that you know what you’ve been missing, get out there and create a brilliant video with fresh music and style. Upgrade it to HD, load it on your phone, and upload it everywhere else. Get your work seen and make the most of your Animoto.
