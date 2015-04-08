7 Photography Features You’re Not Using, but Should Be

Pacing & Image Controls – Animoto gives you more control of your music and pacing than you may realize.

Video Clips – Video clips add a dynamic quality that highlights your photography and adds interest. Check out this cute video by photographer Amy Kubik and see how effective it can be to add movement to your marketing.

One-click retrieval and posting – Animoto has tons of share features that let you upload your videos to YouTube, Vimeo, WordPress . . . pretty much anywhere that can show a video. Are you taking advantage? Save yourself a step and use the sharing tools within your Animoto account for easy, one-stop social media sharing.

While we’re on the subject, did you know you can also link Animoto to photo storage services, like Smugmug, Dropbox, or even Facebook, and upload pictures directly from those sites? Or use our Lightroom plugin if you manage photos on your computer. Either way, Animoto can help you streamline your workflow.