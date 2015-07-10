At Animoto, we’re lucky to have the opportunity to connect with a talented group of professional photographers…who happen to be Animoto fans! Through these relationships, we’ve gotten inside access to things like Ana Brandt’s Instagram strategy and a peek inside Tamara Lackey’s camera bag. And, we’ve built an engaged online community 6,000+ strong of photography professionals and enthusiasts who learn from and support one another in their video marketing efforts.

To celebrate these connections, we’re launching a new campaign on our Instagram account with the hashtag #FeatureFriday. As the name suggests, every Friday, we will be featuring one of the photographers in our network by posting one of their photos and linking to their profiles so you can check out more of their work.

Check out our first post below featuring portrait photographer Felix Kunze

This photo is from a shoot Kunze did for specialty clothing retailer Little Gloriana. We talked to him about the experience via email and these were his thoughts:

“The biggest take-away from this shoot is the new quote:

Never work with Children or Animals unless you can work with both at the same time and have a great crew!

It was really a shambolic kind of day, but the chaos helped keep the energy alive. I wanted energetic images, so there was a lot of wooping, and our ‘child wrangler’ was brilliant. I won’t lie, I collapsed into bed for about 24 hours after this shoot but I think the end result is well worth it.Definitely one of the more tiring yet rewarding jobs I’ve done!”

For a full behind the scenes look at this shoot, check out this blog post from Manfrotto. Felix also shared this BTS video with us.

Looks like a fun shoot!

