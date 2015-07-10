At Animoto, we’re lucky to have the opportunity to connect with a talented group of professional photographers…who happen to be Animoto fans! Through these relationships, we’ve gotten inside access to things like Ana Brandt’s Instagram strategy and a peek inside Tamara Lackey’s camera bag. And, we’ve built an engaged online community 6,000+ strong of photography professionals and enthusiasts who learn from and support one another in their video marketing efforts.
To celebrate these connections, we’re launching a new campaign on our Instagram account with the hashtag #FeatureFriday. As the name suggests, every Friday, we will be featuring one of the photographers in our network by posting one of their photos and linking to their profiles so you can check out more of their work.
This awesome shot was taken by the one and only @felixkunze, amazing portrait photographer and the subject of our very first #FeatureFriday! Every week we will be featuring one of the many talented professional photographers we get to work with here at Animoto. To find out more about Felix, get the inside scoop on this shoot for @littlegloriana and see what’s next for the #FeatureFriday series check out our latest blog post (link is in the bio) #Animoto #FeatureFriday #LittleGloriana #FelixKunze #PortraitPhotography #linkinbio #AnimotoBlog
This photo is from a shoot Kunze did for specialty clothing retailer Little Gloriana. We talked to him about the experience via email and these were his thoughts:
For a full behind the scenes look at this shoot, check out this blog post from Manfrotto. Felix also shared this BTS video with us.
Looks like a fun shoot!
Check out our Instagram every Friday to see which photographer we feature next, and every other day of the week for exclusive content and behind the scenes snaps of Animoto.
