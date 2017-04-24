4 of our Favorite Square Photography Marketing Videos

We’ve been seeing some amazing photography videos since we added the ability to make square videos to our Marketing Video Builder. We wanted to feature just a few of the phenomenal videos the photographers who use our product have been making. Take a look:

As an official photographer for America’s Next Top Model, and a favorite photographer of celebrities ranging from A (Aretha Franklin) to Z (Zendaya), Matthew Jordan Smith is able to showcase his impressive clientele while showing the broad range of his ability with this marketing video.

Fashion photographer extraordinaire, Lara Jade, whose work has been featured in Vogue and Elle Magazine, highlights her editorial work in this stylish video business card.

Always at the forefront of photography trends, portrait photographer and educator Sue Bryce was among the first photographers to adopt and adapt our marketing videos to her own iconic style (which is why we asked her help in creating one of our photography storyboards). In the video below, she shares a cinematic behind-the-scenes video that markets the singular experience of a photoshoot with her.

Though Peter Hurley does share a quick quote from Backstage Magazine touting his abilities, for the most part, he lets his images do the talking for him in this energetic, multi-genre business card.

Have you started marketing with square videos? We’d love to see your work! Share a link in the comments below, or share your videos with us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, using the hashtag #MyAnimoto.