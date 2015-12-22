Photographer New Year’s Resolution: Create an End-of-Year Video

It’s that time of year again — time to do your annual photography wrap up. Many photographers close out the year with a blog post full of photos, but if you’re thinking of doing the same, here are a few things to keep in mind:
Video puts a rest to both those concerns, while at the same time reaching customers who are more willing to check out a video than still images. Maybe that’s why wedding photographer Jasmine Star decided to add video to her year-end blog post. Jasmine closed out her wedding season by producing a stellar slideshow video that not only reminds you of the incredible work she did during the year, but gives her a stunning video portfolio that’s easy to share on social media.
Style: Classic, Customized
When you’re looking to create your own end-of-year video, here are some helpful tips:
Include video clips: So much of what you do as a photographer comes before and after the shot itself. Incorporating some video lets viewers see behind the curtain, which keeps them interested. And that motion makes for a more cinematic slideshow. For example, Bethany Jones of Sojourner Society created a gorgeous end-of-year slideshow that works particularly well because it includes so many stunning video clips.
Style: Documentary, Customized
Song: “Coming Home To You” by Ruby Velle and The Soulphonics
Recapping your year can help you connect with new clients and reconnect with old ones. So start combing through your favorite photos from the past year, select some of the best, and get started creating a beautiful slideshow.
Have you put together an end-of-year video for your photography business? Post the link in the comments below, or join our video marketing group to share with other photographers and get feedback.
