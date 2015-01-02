Customizable Video Style Guide for Photographers

Have you ever used an Animoto video style and wished you had more control? More options for font, framing of your photography and transitions? If so, then you are the reason we launched customizable styles.

Documentary, Classic and Frameless are the 3 styles at Animoto which have great enhancements that allow you to customize your videos to be just right. Not to mention they allow video clips of any length!

Watch this overview of these features, and then see some examples of videos created using customizable styles.

Transitions

You have 4 choices for transitions. This determines how your imagery will appear.

Whether you prefer a hard-cut or a fade or a dissolve, you’ll be able to set the vibe for how your images appear.

You can also play with pacing. Here is a video by Stefanie Friedrichs Photography that uses the “Cut” transition and makes the pacing a lot faster so images don’t stay on the screen for very long at all.

This video above uses the same transition type as the video below that Lucia Gill Photography created for her wedding business, but the pacing is different and therefore the entire video is as well. Plus, the colors used for the text and background help create a different vibe.

For videos that use mostly video clips, we’re partial to the Cross Fade transition. Check out an example below by Jade Thorby Photography. With so many options, you can play around and pick out what your favorite transitions are for different types of videos!

Text & Color Options

Customizable styles offer a selection of 6 fonts, the layout of how the font appears on screen and the color of the font and background.

Here is a video we created to show a day in the life of Animoto’s CEO, Brad Jefferson. Large font on a bright blue background (which exactly matches one of our main brand colors – you can input RGB values) helps set the tone for this video.

Note how images that aren’t full frame (i.e. portrait images) use the background color you choose when displaying these images.

Image Framing

Speaking of framing, you can choose from three options for how your imagery will appear in the video. Most photographers prefer ‘Fit Screen’ because it displays landscape images without cropping, video footage appears full frame and portrait images remain unchanged.

‘Full Frame’ will stretch your portrait images to take up the entire screen. ‘Inset’ leaves a border around your images. Inset framing was is used in the video below by Jennifer Tesker Photography. Fit screen framing was used in all the aforementioned videos.

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.