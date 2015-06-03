Animoto Blog

Photography

Top Tweets from “How to Boost Your Business with Video” CreativeLive Class

Moira West

Share

We hosted a CreativeLive class teaching how video has transformed how Ana Brandt, Susan Roderick, and Sue Bryce tell their clients’ stories and market themselves.

There were so many great soundbites and pieces of information, we live tweeted it. Here are some of our favorite quotes.

Best Overall Advice from Sue, Ana, and Susan

All the speakers had great video marketing advice. Here are 3 of the takeaways we thought were the best:

Tweet_Ana_Marketing_Tells
tweet_Sue_expert
tweet_teach_video_Susan

Great Tips for Reaching Clients

Ana and Sue both said that an important part of creating a video is sharing who you are with clients:

tweet_Ana_Who_I_Am
tweet_want_to_see_sue
tweet_curtain

Our Favorite Video Marketing Facts

Susan had lots of great reasons to market with video. Here are just a few:

tweet_Susan_75_business
tweet_comfort_zone

Show your clients who you are, what you do and what you’re capable of. Start creating marketing videos today.

create video
    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.