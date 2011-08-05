Building Lifelong Photography Clients: A Webinar With David Ziser

Perfect the softer side of your marketing from internationally renowned photographer (and founder of DigitalProTalk ), David Ziser by watching this webinar.

A master of client relationships, David Ziser has been a leading photographer and educator in the industry for over twenty years. His 2009 Digital WakeUp Call tour was called the best of the year and one of the best digital photography seminar series ever.

Recently, David produced the book Captured by the Light, the Essential Guide to Extraordinary Wedding Photography.

After David shares his expertise, Animoto will do a quick walk through of the video creation and sharing process.

Try making your own video today.